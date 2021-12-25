Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

