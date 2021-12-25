GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.