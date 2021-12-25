Independent Advisor Alliance Has $255,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

