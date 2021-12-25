Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Cronos Group worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRON. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

