Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director Purchases $749,791.37 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

