Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.