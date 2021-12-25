Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $801,531.72 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.
- On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70.
Shares of FTNT opened at $349.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.76.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
