Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $801,531.72 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70.

Shares of FTNT opened at $349.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

