SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 45,986 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 420.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Franklin Electric worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.