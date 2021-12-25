B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

