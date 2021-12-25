The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

