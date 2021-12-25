B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

