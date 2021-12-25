Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Papa John’s International worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 449.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

PZZA stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -323.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

