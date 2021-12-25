Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 331,819 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 148.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

