ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 167.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.77% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

