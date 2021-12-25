Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,699 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,182 shares of company stock worth $45,585,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

