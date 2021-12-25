Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

