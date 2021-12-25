Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $594,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 746,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

