B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $669,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.19.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
