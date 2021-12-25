B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $669,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.