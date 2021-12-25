Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Holdings Lowered by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Ebix worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

