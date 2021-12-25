Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 214 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.