Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 5,726 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.86 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.