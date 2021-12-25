Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 118 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

