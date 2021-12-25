Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

