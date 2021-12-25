D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

