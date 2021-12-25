Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings per share of ($2.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($9.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

ASND opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.