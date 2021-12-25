Siew Wai Yong Sells 39,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

