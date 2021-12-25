Insider Selling: Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Sells $304,468.56 in Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of XCUR opened at $0.22 on Friday. Exicure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

