Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

