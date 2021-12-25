NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after acquiring an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

