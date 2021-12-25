NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
NI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after acquiring an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
