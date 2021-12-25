Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 17,052 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $300,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

