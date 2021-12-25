Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 18,899 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.