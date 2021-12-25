Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,347 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

