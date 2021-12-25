Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $657,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

