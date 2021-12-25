Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

