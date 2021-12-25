SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,834 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

