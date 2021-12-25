SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2,272.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rambus worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.