SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1,873.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,175,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

