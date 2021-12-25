Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,637 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

