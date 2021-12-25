Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $5,606,000.

Veracyte stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

