Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 75,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

