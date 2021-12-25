Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 393.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 37.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.