Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.55% of Greif worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.