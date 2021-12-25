SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

