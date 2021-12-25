Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Elastic by 6,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Elastic by 94.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,503 shares of company stock worth $41,827,006 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

