Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

