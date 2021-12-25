Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $131.30 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

