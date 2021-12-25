Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

