DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.87 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

