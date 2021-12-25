Whittier Trust Co. Has $174,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $410.67 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

