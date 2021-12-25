Whittier Trust Co. Invests $137,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $67.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.